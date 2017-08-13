Body found in search for missing German tourist

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police searching for a missing German tourist on the Isle of Lewis have confirmed that a body has been found.

Torsten Kulke, 48, was reported missing on 31 July after arriving on the island a few days earlier.

A member of the public reported finding a man's body on Cliff Beach, near to the Valtos area of Lewis, at about 15:25 on Saturday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however Mr Kulke's family have been informed.

Mr Kulke was last seen near Aird Uig at about 18:00 on Friday 28 July.

A rucksack containing personal items belonging to the 48-year-old was found a week later during searches of clifftops on the island.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Kulke's death.

Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.