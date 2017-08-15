World's fastest knitter to attend Inverness festival

Image copyright Dave Donaldson

The world's fastest knitter is to lead workshops at the Inverness Loch Ness International Festival.

Shetland-born Hazel Tindall earned her title by knitting 255 stitches in three minutes in 2004.

Four years later, she successfully defended her title when she knitted 262 stitches in the same time.

Mrs Tindall, who specialises in Fair Isle knitting, will lead four workshops at the festival, which is taking place from 13-15 October in Inverness.

The festival, which was first held last year, will be held at Inverness Ice Centre and other venues in Inverness city centre.