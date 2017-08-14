Teenager injured in serious assault in Inverness
- 14 August 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Police have appealed for information after a teenager was attacked in Inverness city centre in the early hours of Monday.
The 16-year-old suffered injuries to his face in the serious assault by a man wearing a grey hooded top and tracksuit trousers and riding a bike.
The incident happened at about 01:30 near Falcon Square.
The teenager was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.