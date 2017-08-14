Freezers failure shuts Fort William primary school

A school in the Highlands will not open to pupils and staff as planned on Tuesday after a mechanical failure of the primary's freezers.

Highland Council said the fault meant the kitchen at Lundavra Primary in Fort William cannot be used.

Environmental health officers have also recommended that the kitchen be given a deep clean.

The school is expected to open on Wednesday when pack lunches will be available.

Packed lunches are also to be provided again on Thursday to pupils who take a school meal.

Highland Council said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause to pupils and parents."

Lundavra Primary School is one of the local authority's newest schools.

It opened in August 2015 when Upper Achintore Primary and Fort William Primary Schools were amalgamated.

Fort William RC School also closed at that time with many of its pupils joining Lundavra.