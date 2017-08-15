'Largest' one-day sheep sale held at Lairg

Image copyright BBC Naidheachdan

What is regarded to be Europe's largest one-day sale of hill sheep is being held in Sutherland.

Tens of thousands of animals, mostly lambs, are being auctioned at Lairg.

The sheep are transported to a livestock mart in the small Highlands village from all over the north of Scotland.

Ahead of the sale, United Auctions' Donald Morrison said it "looked promising" for good prices for crofters and farmers selling sheep.

