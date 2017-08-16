Drugs worth £16,500 found in car stopped on A9
- 16 August 2017
Drugs worth a total of about £16,500 were found in a car stopped by police on the A9 south of Inverness.
Police Scotland said cocaine and herbal cannabis was recovered from the vehicle near Daviot on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested.
The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.