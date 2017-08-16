Loch Ness lifeboat has busiest-ever day

Image copyright RNLI Loch Ness

The RNLI's Loch Ness have attended three separate incidents on their busiest day ever.

The first call, shortly before 11:00, was to assist an 8.3m yacht which had run aground near Glenmoriston.

Before returning to base, they were called to Temple Pier to help with a motor cruiser which had a rope caught in its propeller.

Shortly after returning to base at 14:45, the lifeboat was called out to a yacht drifting near Urquhart Castle.

A statement from the RNLI Loch Ness lifeboat station said: "A memorable day for the volunteers at Loch Ness boathouse in a year that is shaping up to be their busiest yet."