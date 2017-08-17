Funding allocated for Skye's Fairy Pools facilities
- 17 August 2017
Highlands & Islands
Highland councillors have agreed to allocate £100,000 towards efforts to improve facilities near the Fairy Pools on Skye.
The location is hugely popular with visitors to the island.
Highland Council hopes its funding to a local community hall association will attract support from other organisations.
The funding could be used to improve car parking, roads and toilet facilities near the pools.