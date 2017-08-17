Viaduct paint job high above Highlands river
- 17 August 2017
Highlands & Islands
A paint job is being done 44m (144.4ft) above a river in the Highlands.
The Findhorn Viaduct, which carries a railway over the River Findhorn near Tomatin, is getting a revamp by NetworkRail Scotland.
Workers are carrying out repairs to the crossing's steelwork as well as repainting and waterproofing the structure.
The 400m (1,312.4ft) curved viaduct south of Inverness was opened in 1897 as part of the Highland Railway.