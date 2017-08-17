Highlands & Islands

Viaduct paint job high above Highlands river

Findhorn Viaduct Image copyright Network Rail Scotland
Image caption Workers carrying out repairs and other work to the Findhorn Viaduct

A paint job is being done 44m (144.4ft) above a river in the Highlands.

The Findhorn Viaduct, which carries a railway over the River Findhorn near Tomatin, is getting a revamp by NetworkRail Scotland.

Workers are carrying out repairs to the crossing's steelwork as well as repainting and waterproofing the structure.

The 400m (1,312.4ft) curved viaduct south of Inverness was opened in 1897 as part of the Highland Railway.

Image copyright Network Rail Scotland
Image caption The paint job and other duties require a head for heights
Image copyright Network Rail Scotland
Image caption The curved river crossing was opened in 1897
Image copyright Network Rail Scotland
Image caption The viaduct formed part of the 19th Century's Highland Railway

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites