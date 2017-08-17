Coastguard helicopters in long-range sea rescue off Stornoway

From the section

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Two coastguard helicopter crews were involved in the rescue of an ill fisherman 200 miles (321.8km) off Stornoway on Lewis.

The crewman on a fishing boat became unwell on Wednesday.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter flew to the boat while Inverness Coastguard helicopter flew close by in support during gale force 9 conditions.

The fisherman was first airlifted to Benbecula before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency

The long-range operation involved winching a member of the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter crew to the fishing boat in deteriorating weather conditions.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said sea was "very rough" at the time.