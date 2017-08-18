Approval for planned new community in Cairngorms

Image copyright Handout Image caption An Camas Mòr has been proposed for a site near Aviemore

Planning permission in principle has been approved for a proposed 1,500-home new community in the Cairngorms for a further three years.

The developer, An Camas Mòr LLP, submitted a fresh application to vary the wording of a condition involving a landscape and ecology impact review.

This review involves 630 of the planned new homes on the proposed site near Aviemore.

The developer plans to create the community in phases.

The project has been in the planning system for about 10 years and has faced challenges from conservation groups over that time.

It was first given planning permission in principle in 2014.

The planning authority, the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA), has granted planning permission in principle for the further three years.

It has recommended "a suite of conditions and other measures" that will manage the development.

Gavin Miles, head of planning and communities at the park authority, said: "There is a requirement for the applicant to demonstrate that there is not a significant impact on landscape and ecology and to prove there will be no significant adverse effects to capercaillie in Badenoch and Strathspey as a result of the proposals before any development can start."