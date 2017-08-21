Majority of Groove Loch Ness revellers praised

Image copyright James Roberts Image caption Groove Loch Ness was held for the third year running near Dores on the shores of Loch Ness

Police have praised the behaviour of the majority of the 3,000 people who attended Saturday's dance music festival Groove Loch Ness.

The event was held in a field near Dores on the shores of Loch Ness, south of Inverness, for the third year.

Police Scotland said two men aged 30 and 32 have been charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Twenty-one people were either ejected from the site, or refused entry, after being found in possession of drugs.

Event commander Ch Insp Colin Gough said: "From a policing perspective the event passed relatively safely, with low levels of crime and disorder.

"I would like to thank the vast majority of festival goers who enjoyed the event which was held in good spirits."

He added: "Sadly a small number of people chose to ignore the zero tolerance policy in place for controlled substances and had to be ejected from the site.

"This policy is in place for good reason to keep people safe.

"I'm grateful to the event organisers, stewards, partner agencies and other attendees for their help in ensuring this did not overshadow the event and allowing the majority to enjoy themselves in a responsible manner."