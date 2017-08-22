Man missing from Inverness equipped for camping trip

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said Steven O'Neil was equipped for a camping trip

Police have appealed for help tracing a 54-year-old man who has not been seen since last week.

Steven O'Neil was last seen walking on Barn Church Road from Culloden in Inverness at 16:30 on Friday.

It is believed he was heading towards the Smithton Roundabout on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.

Police Scotland said Mr O'Neil was equipped for camping and wearing a grey hooded top, darker outer clothing and a fedora hat.

He is described as 6ft 4in and of medium build with short brown hair.

Mr O'Neil, who lives in Inverness, wears glasses and speaks with a Glasgow accent.

Insp Alasdair Macleod, of Police Scotland, said: "There is some concern for Mr O'Neil's welfare and we are keen to establish his whereabouts.

"He was equipped for camping so it is possible he is using a campsite or wild camping.

"It is also a possibility that he has travelled further afield than the Inverness area so I would urge people to report any sightings of a man matching Mr O'Neil's description to us."