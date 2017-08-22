Plumbing problems affect Strontian care home

Residents of a small care home in the west Highlands are having to be moved to other homes because of "significant issues" with the building's plumbing.

Six-bed Dali Mhor Care Home in Strontian has five residents.

The site owned by Highland Council and managed by NHS Highland also offers day care and respite care services.

NHS Highland said the residents will be moved to care homes in Fort William and Mallaig while repairs and further assessments are made.

The health board said the watchdog, the Care Inspectorate, had been informed.