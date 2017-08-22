Police investigate unexplained death of Inverness man, 78

Image copyright NORTHPIX

Police in Inverness have said they are treating the death of a 78-year-old man in his home as unexplained.

Murdo Mackinnon's body was found at his house in the town's Kintail Crescent at about 14:10 on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Officers have urged anyone who may have seen or spoken to Mr Mackinnon in the last few days to get in touch with them.

Det Ch Insp Iain Smith said: "We have been conducting inquiries in the local community as we try and establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Mackinnon's death.

"Officers have been working in the area since the incident was reported to us and a presence is likely to be maintained over the next few days.

"I'd like to thank the community for their patience while these inquiries continue.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who knows Mr Mackinnon and has spoken to or seen him in the past few days to get in touch to help us establish the circumstances.

"Any information, no matter how small, may help with our inquiries so please get in touch if you can help."