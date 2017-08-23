Suspected sickness bug shuts Ardersier Primary School
23 August 2017
Highlands & Islands
A suspected outbreak of norovirus, also known as winter vomiting bug, has closed a school in the Highlands.
Highland Council said 47 children and three staff were currently affected at Ardersier Primary and Nursery.
The local authority said the school would be closed on Thursday and Friday to allow the pupils and staff a chance to recover.
A deep clean is also to be done at the school.