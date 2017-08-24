Fire sprinklers flood new Inverness Royal Academy

The largest secondary school in the Highlands has been closed after its sprinkler system went off overnight and flooded the building.

Highland Council has confirmed the incident at Inverness Royal Academy and said the school was shut to allow for the water to be cleaned up.

The secondary school opened last summer close to the site of the former school building, which was demolished.

The new building has a capacity for a roll of more than 1,400 pupils.

There are about 1,000 students who attend the school.