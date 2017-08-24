Highlands & Islands

Man found dead in Isle of Berneray loch named

A man whose body was found in a loch in the Western Isles has been named by police.

Donald Macaskill was 73 and from the Isle of Berneray, North Uist.

He had been reported missing on Berneray on Thursday before his body was found.

The RNLI and Maritime and Coastguard Agency were involved in searches on the island for Mr Macaskill.

