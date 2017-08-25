Pond at Ballachulish "free" of invasive crayfish

Image copyright Lorne Gill/SNH

A quarry pond in the Highlands has been cleared of North American signal crayfish, according to Lochaber Fisheries Trust.

The group has been involved in a five-year-long effort to rid the pond at Ballachulish of the invasive species.

A Highland Council ranger first discovered crayfish there in 2011.

Lochaber Fisheries Trust said this week that traps set for the creatures had been found to be empty for the first time.

Crayfish feed on native insects, frogs and small fish.

Highland Council, Scottish Natural Heritage and the Lochaber Fisheries Trust have been involved in the eradication project at Ballachulish.

The trust has tweeted: "Success is an empty crayfish trap.

"Five years after treating Ballachulish quarry it's great the pond is full of local wildlife but no crayfish."