Woman disfigured by champagne glass at charity event

Image copyright Google Image caption There were scuffles before the incident at the Drumossie Hotel

A businesswoman hit another woman with a champagne glass during violence at a charity event, a court has heard.

Gail Macdonald had to have glass shards removed from her upper lip and required dental work and stitches after being assaulted by Deborah Morren.

Morren, 54, of Muir of Ord, admitted assaulting Mrs Macdonald to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement at an Inverness hotel last year.

She is to be sentenced on 20 October and has had her bail continued.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that before the assault there had been scuffles involving the women's husbands.

Other guests intervened, the court heard.

The charity event involved was a fund-raiser for the Highland Hospice at Inverness' Drumossie Hotel on 30 October last year.

'Waited calmly'

Before carrying out her assault, Morren threw the contents of her champagne glass at Mrs Macdonald.

Fiscal depute Roderick Urquhart said Morren was "heavily under the influence of alcohol" at the time.

Mr Urquhart told the court: "Mrs Macdonald approached her shouting, 'What did you do that for?'

"Morren drew her arm back and struck her on the face with the flute, causing it to break and blood from the injury sprayed over persons in the area.

"First aid was administered by a staff member.

"A witness said Morren just sat down and waited calmly for the police to arrive."

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said he would reserve his comments until a background report had been prepared.

He added: "My client has had some difficulty coming to terms with the events of that night and it has been weighing heavily on her."