Three children injured in 'serious' A9 crash

Three young children have been injured - one of them seriously - after a two-car crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

Police said a stretch of the A9 south of Newtonmore would be closed for some time while emergency services deal with the incident.

The crash happened at about 15:45 on Saturday near Ralia.

Police, firefighters and the Scottish Ambulance Service are at the scene. One of the children has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Another of the children was taken to hospital by ambulance and a third is being assessed at the scene.

A police spokesman added: "A stretch of the A9 while be closed for some time while the incident is dealt with, and local diversions are in place. Motorists are thanked for their patience."