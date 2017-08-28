'No criminality' in Inverness man's death

Police investigating the death of a 78-year-old man in Inverness say they have not found any criminality.

The body of Murdo Mackinnon was discovered at his house in Kintail Crescent at about 14:10 on 21 August.

Police are treating his death as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Det Ch Insp Iain Smith said: "We have conducted extensive inquiries in the past few days and I can now confirm we have not identified any criminality."