Manchester bomb victim Laura MacIntyre returns to Barra

Image caption Laura MacIntyre suffered serious injuries in the Manchester bombing

Manchester bomb victim Laura MacIntyre has returned to her home on the Isle of Barra.

The 15-year-old's parents said she continued to "amaze us every day with her strength and bravery" and said they had "looked forward to this day for a long time".

Laura was at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena with her friend Eilidh MacLeod on 22 May.

Eilidh was one of 22 people who died in the suicide attack at the arena.

Laura, a pupil at Castlebay Community School, suffered serious hand and leg injuries in the blast.

She was transferred to a Glasgow hospital from Manchester in July.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Laura MacIntyre (left) with her friend Eilidh MacLeod who was killed in the blast

In a statement, her parents Michael and Nan MacIntyre, said: "We are delighted that Laura has been able to return home to Barra. She continues to amaze us every day with her strength and bravery and we've looked forward to this day for a long time.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has helped Laura and our family get here, from the first responders to the doctors and nurses in Manchester and Glasgow, and Ronald McDonald charity who supported us while we were away.

"We now want to return to as much of a normal life as possible and would appreciate time and privacy to focus on Laura's long-term recovery."