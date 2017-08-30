Inverness fans' behaviour at Brechin 'disgraced club'

Image copyright SNS Image caption The match programme for a game at Inverness' home ground had warned against unacceptable behaviour at all matches

A small group of Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans have been criticised by the club for their behaviour at Saturday's away game at Brechin City.

Chairman Graham Rae said the supporters had "disgraced the club by behaving in a threatening, abusive and disrespectful manner".

Six fans were told by police to leave Brechin's ground and an Inverness supporters' bus was damaged.

Mr Rae said the club was seeking to identify those involved.

Inverness Caley Thistle warned fans against unacceptable behaviour in the match programme for the previous weekend's home game.