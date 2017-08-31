Inverness roundabout improvement design work to begin
Designers are expected to begin looking at ways to improve one of Inverness' busiest roundabouts.
The Longman Roundabout, near the Kessock Bridge, connects the A9 and A82 and is the scene of long tailbacks at peak times.
Transport Scotland said contractor Jacobs UK Ltd was expected to take 15 to 18 months to complete its options assessment and design work.
Funding for the project forms part of the Inverness City Region Deal.