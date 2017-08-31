Two injured in crash involving car and two motorbikes

Police have appealed for information about a collision involving a car and two motorbikes.

The crash, between a red Porsche 911 and two Kawasaki motorbikes, happened on the A837 just north of Ledmore, in Assynt, at about 16:40 on Wednesday.

The two female bikers aged 22 and 23 were airlifted to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway on Lewis.

The 23-year-old woman was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

Police said she has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesman added that a 47-year-old man would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.