Men found guilty of Invergordon assault and rape

Two men have been convicted of assaulting and raping a 19-year-old woman at a flat in Invergordon.

Alexander Stewart, 20, and Christopher Drummond, 23, had denied the charges, which concerned an attack on 18 October last year.

But at the High Court in Edinburgh both were found guilty of a charge of assault and two charges of rape.

The judge, Lady Carmichael, called for background reports on both men ahead of sentencing.

Following the pair's convictions, advocate depute Keith Stewart QC told the court that Drummond had a more extensive criminal record than his co-accused Stewart.

He has previously been placed on the sex offenders' register and also has convictions for violence.

Stewart, who had been on bail, was remanded with Drummond.

They were both put on the sex offenders' register.