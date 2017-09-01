Ooh that's far: French students' moped ride to university

Image copyright Paul Salomon/Clement Chanville Image caption The students with relatives before setting off for Scotland

Two French students are making a journey of more than 1,242 miles (2,000km) on vintage mopeds to start university studies in Scotland.

Paul Salomon and Clement Chanville, who are both 19, set off from their homes in south-eastern France on 15 August.

They have enrolled in an engineering course at Lews Castle College UHI in Stornoway on Lewis.

Riding their Peugeot 103 mopeds, they hope to reach Stornoway next week before starting their studies.

They have managed to squeeze in some sightseeing during their trip, including a stopover in London.

Image copyright Paul Salomon/Clement Chanville

Mr Saloman said: "We bought the mopeds earlier in the summer and I had never driven a Peugeot 103 before so didn't know what would happen.

"At the beginning we had lots of problems, but now it is all good."

He added: "We have met a lot of kind people who helped us to make repairs."