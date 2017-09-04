Highlands & Islands

Revamp of Raigmore Hospital children's unit outdoor area

Plan of new outdoor space and garden at entrance to children's unit Image copyright The ARCHIE Foundation

An outdoor area available to young patients at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital is to be revamped.

Charity The ARCHIE Foundation (Highland) is raising £100,000 towards the improvements.

The new-look area at the hospital's Highland Children's Unit is to include canopies to allow children to play outside in all weathers.

A new garden featuring a topiary Loch Ness Monster is also to be created at the entrance to the unit.

The foundation raised £2m to build the children's unit in 2016.