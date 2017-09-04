Highlands & Islands

Man's body found in sea off Isle of Harris

A man's body was recovered from the sea off Harris in the Western Isles on Saturday, police have said.

Emergency services were alerted to the man at 16:18.

Police have not named the man but have said that he was 52 years old and from Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the man's death are ongoing.

