Highland Hospice recovers money lost to fraudsters
- 5 September 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
The Highland Hospice in Inverness has recovered some of the £570,000 it lost to fraudsters.
The charity that provides care to terminally ill people was among organisations and business in the Highlands targeted over the summer.
A total of about £2.5m was lost to the scam.
The hospice said its bank, the Bank of Scotland, had managed to recover £170,000 so far with a further recovery of funds expected.