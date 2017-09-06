E.coli detected in water supply serving North Tolsta on Lewis

Image caption People who use the supply involved have been advised to boil water before use

E.coli has been detected in a water supply in the Western Isles.

Scottish Water said the supply serves 218 properties in the North Tolsta area of the Isle of Lewis.

Following discussions with NHS Western Isles, Scottish Water has been advising people to boil water before drinking it or using it for cooking.

The utilities company said it would also be supplying bottled water to the area affected.