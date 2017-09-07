Support for Dundonnell rescue team after break-in

Image copyright Geograph

A mountain rescue team has thanked the public for offers of support following a break-in and thefts from its base.

The Dundonnell Mountain Rescue team's base was targeted through the night last week.

Items stolen included an ICOM Team radio in a yellow pouch, a Karrimor Jaguar black and grey rucksack, red parachute flares and a laptop.

The team, which covers a large part of the north west Highlands, said police were investigating the break-in.

None of the stolen items have been recovered so far.

Team leader Donald MacRae said: "From a point of real disappointment last week, I am heartened by the response of the public of hearing of our news.

"On behalf of the whole team I would like to thank all those who donated money or sent messages of support either through social media or email."

He added: "I am pleased that what started as a disappointing incident has now been replaced by a tremendous reflection of human kindness. Thank you."