Cinema isles: Fourth year of Hebridean film festival

Image copyright Oliver Oppitz Image caption A scene from the film Brothers of the Wind

The Hebrides International Film Festival (HIFF) is set to be held for the fourth year later this month.

Screenings will be held in venues across Lewis, Harris, Uist and Barra from 13 to 16 September.

Image copyright Sami Blood Image caption Sami Blood is another of HIFF's offerings

Image copyright Hebridean International Film Festival Image caption The festival in the Western Isles is to take place for a fourth time

The festival's guests will include LA-based director Delila Vallot, Oslo screenwriter Torfinn Inverson and Justin Oakey, an award-winning director of short films.

Image copyright How To Let Go Image caption A scene from the film How To Let Go

Image copyright Celui Qui Domptait Image caption The festival's programme also features animation Celui Qui Domptait

HIFF's Muriel Ann Macleod said this year's festival would have a "pretty strong environmental punch" with films such as Chasing Coral, An Inconvenient Sequel, White Waves and Tawai-a voice from the Forest.

She added: "We also celebrate remote lives and cultures with films like Angry Inuk and The Eagle Huntress and alongside this we have crime dramas set in rural places so there is great diversity in our programme of 24 features and 17 shorts."

Image copyright The Eagle Huntress Image caption The Eagle Huntress will be among the films on communities living in remote places

All images are copyrighted.