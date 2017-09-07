New hospital in Aviemore could be operational in 2021

From the section

Image copyright NHS Highland Image caption Conceptual design of the new hospital

A new hospital to serve communities in Badenoch and Strathspey could be operational by 2021, according to NHS Highland' s latest proposed timescale.

Previously, indicative timescales were for the building to be open in 2018 and then 2019.

The health board plans to build the new community hospital on a site at Aviemore Technology Park.

Two small community hospitals in Kingussie and Grantown on Spey would be closed once the new building was open.

Image copyright NHS Highland Image caption The new community hospital has been proposed for a site in Aviemore