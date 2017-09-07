Highlands & Islands

New hospital in Aviemore could be operational in 2021

A new hospital to serve communities in Badenoch and Strathspey could be operational by 2021, according to NHS Highland' s latest proposed timescale.

Previously, indicative timescales were for the building to be open in 2018 and then 2019.

The health board plans to build the new community hospital on a site at Aviemore Technology Park.

Two small community hospitals in Kingussie and Grantown on Spey would be closed once the new building was open.

