Inverness Caley Thistle bans fans following Brechin game

Inverness Caledonian Thistle has banned a number of its supporters from attending its home and away matches for the rest of the season.

The Championship club has taken the action following a small group of fans' "abusive behaviour" during an away game against Brechin City.

Following last month's game, Inverness' chairman Graham Rae said the group's behaviour had "disgraced the club".

The Highlands club has not said how many supporters were banned.

In a statement, Inverness Caley Thistle said it has asked a group of its supporters calling themselves "Ultras" to "temper" their behaviour.

The club said damage was caused to Brechin City's ground in an area where Ultras had gathered.

Inverness said: "They are a particularly vocal group of supporters, something that we have no concerns with, providing, going forward, they temper their language, cease setting off smoke bombs and cease causing damage at home and away grounds.

"All supporters are expected to behave in a respectful way at all times."