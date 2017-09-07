Car damaged going over automatic bollard

Image caption Council workers had to clear up fuel spilled in the accident

A car was damaged and fuel spilled over part of Inverness' High Street after an automatic bollard rose up as the vehicle went over it.

Highland Council said there was no failure of the bollard, one of several that can be lowered to allow vehicle-access to the pedestrian area.

It is believed that the driver involved had followed another vehicle that had been given the appropriate access.

Council workers had to clear up the fuel that leaked from the damaged car.

The local authority said the accident happened at about 09:30.

Police Scotland said it was notified but its officers were not required at the scene.