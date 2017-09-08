Highlands & Islands

Boil water notice for residents of Tolsta lifted

A temporary restriction on use of a water supply in the Western Isles has been lifted.

Scottish Water had been advising people in the Tolsta area of Lewis to boil the water before using. Bottled water was also offered to residents.

The utilities company said tests had shown that the water quality had returned to normal.

It added that it was continuing an investigation into the source of the contamination.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites