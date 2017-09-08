Band Hò-rò's van broken into and set on fire

Image copyright Fiona Rennie Image caption Hò-rò at this year's Hebridean Celtic Festival

An award-winning traditional folk group has lost all its musical instruments after its van was broken into and set on fire.

Hò-rò, a band of musicians who hail from the Highlands and Islands, said it was "heart broken" at the loss of "priceless" instruments and sound gear.

The van was in Glasgow's Copland Road when it was set on fire early on Wednesday morning.

The group has been given the loan of instruments by other musicians.

In a statement on its Twitter page, Hò-rò said: "We've worked very hard to get to where we are at the moment.

"We saved up as much as we could to buy the van and good equipment so that we sound as good as possible."

A crowdfunding campaign has been started to help Hò-rò buy new instruments and gear.

In 2014, the group won the Danny Kyle Award at Glasgow's Celtic Connections and the One Step Further Award at the Western Isles' Hebridean Celtic Festival.

Earlier this year, Hò-rò played at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Hebridean Celtic festivals.