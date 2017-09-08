Flybe apologises to wheelchair user over Glasgow to Stornoway flight

Image copyright Science Photo Library

An airline has apologised to a wheelchair user after she was unable to board a flight from Glasgow to Stornoway.

Flybe said it had not been possible to accommodate her on the flight on Wednesday because information of her requirements had not been passed on.

The airline said the woman was able use an alternative flight and it would contact her to apologise.

Eastern Airways operates Glasgow-Stornoway service for Flybe.

It is understood that the passenger was told she would not be able to board after arriving at the departure gate.

Flybe said a note of the passenger's need for special assistance had not been added to the flight following the end of its previous franchise on the route which had involved Loganair.

It also said the aircraft involved was smaller than what was used in the Loganair franchise, and was not equipped to accommodate the passenger.

Flybe said: "Flybe and its partner Eastern Airways, who provide the service on this route, will be in direct contact with its customer, however, would again like to apologise to this passenger who required special assistance to board BE2973 from Glasgow to Stornoway and who was later re-accommodated by the airline on an alternative flight."