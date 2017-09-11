Man charged with drugs and road offences

A man is to appear in court following the discovery of drugs worth about £45,000 and also because of his alleged involvement in a road crash.

Police said cannabis and cocaine were recovered from a property in Merkinch, Inverness, on Saturday.

The collision involving a car and a moped in Harbour Road, Inverness, also happened on Saturday.

Police said a 32-year-old man had been charged with drugs and traffic offences.