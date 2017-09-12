Image caption Two men were taken to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries

Two men were seriously injured and two others hurt in a two-vehicle collision on the A9 in the Highlands.

The crash happened at about 21:10 at Daviot, south of Inverness, on Monday.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, who were in a red Renault Scenic were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

A 29-year-old man and 46-year-old man who were in a Nissan Navara pick-up suffered minor injuries. Police have appealed for witnesses.