Àrd-stiùiriche Bifab air bàsachadh
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Tha ceist air nochdadh mu na tha fa-near do Ghàrradh Àranais ann an Steòrnabhagh, an dèidh bàs an duine a bha os cionn na companaidh a tha ga ruith.
Bha Iain Robasdan, àrd-stiùiriche Bifab, gu mòr an sàs anns na còmhraidhean 'son a' chompanaidh, a tha stèidhichte ann am Fìobha, a thoirt gu Leòdhas bho chionn naoi bliadhna.
Bidh a' chompanaidh a' togail uidheam do thuathan-gaoithe, am measg eile.