Àrd-stiùiriche Bifab air bàsachadh

Tha ceist air nochdadh mu na tha fa-near do Ghàrradh Àranais ann an Steòrnabhagh, an dèidh bàs an duine a bha os cionn na companaidh a tha ga ruith.

Bha Iain Robasdan, àrd-stiùiriche Bifab, gu mòr an sàs anns na còmhraidhean 'son a' chompanaidh, a tha stèidhichte ann am Fìobha, a thoirt gu Leòdhas bho chionn naoi bliadhna.

Bidh a' chompanaidh a' togail uidheam do thuathan-gaoithe, am measg eile.