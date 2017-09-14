Body found on Isle of Lewis confirmed as tourist
- 14 September 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A body found on a Western Isles beach last month has been confirmed as a German tourist who had gone missing on a visit to the islands.
Torsten Kulke, 48, was reported missing on 31 July after arriving on the Isle of Lewis a few days earlier.
His body was found on Cliff Beach, near the Valtos area of Lewis, on 12 August following extensive searches for him.
Police Scotland said his death was not suspicious.