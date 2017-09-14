A scheme giving drivers 15 minutes free parking in Inverness city centre has been agreed by councillors.

Highland Council's Inverness city committee approved a year-long pilot of the initiative.

Under the scheme, drivers would get a free parking ticket for 15 minutes for on-street pay and display spaces, but not in pay and display car parks.

The idea is that people will be able to make quick pick ups from shops and services in the city centre.

Highland Council said the scheme was similar to one in Perth and it would be reviewed after 12 months.