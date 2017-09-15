Crews called to early morning house fire in Inverness
- 15 September 2017
Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze at a house in Inverness in the early hours of Friday.
Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances dealt with the fire in Island Bank Road after the alarm was raised at 01:55.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using high-powered hoses extinguished the fire.
There are no details at this stage of casualties. Firefighters are still at the scene of the incident.