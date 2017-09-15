From the section

Image caption Firefighters and police at scene of the early morning blaze

Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze at a house in Inverness in the early hours of Friday.

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances dealt with the fire in Island Bank Road after the alarm was raised at 01:55.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using high-powered hoses extinguished the fire.

There are no details at this stage of casualties. Firefighters are still at the scene of the incident.