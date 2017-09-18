Image caption Fire crews were called to Margaret McArthur's home in the early hours of Friday

A woman's body has been recovered from a house badly damaged by fire on Friday.

The structure of Margaret McArthur's home in Inverness was left unsafe by the blaze and prevented the recovery of her body until Sunday.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of the 71-year-old have been informed that a woman's body was found inside the house.

Police Scotland said the cause of the fire was not believed to be suspicious.

Four Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances dealt with the fire in Island Bank Road after the alarm was raised at 01:55 on Friday.