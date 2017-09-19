Councillors grant permission for Inverness Justice Centre
Highland councillors have granted planning permission for the new Inverness Justice Centre.
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has proposed building it on a site between the city's Longman Road and Burnett Road.
The centre would allow the courts service to move out of Inverness Castle, and the castle to be turned into a tourist attraction.
Councillors have given the project full planning permission.
The centre was given planning permission previously, but the design has since been "improved" to create what SCTS describes as a "landmark building".