Image copyright SNS

Poetry readings are to be held at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC's stadium as part of NessBookFest.

Poets will read from a football-themed anthology at the free event at Caley Thistle's ground.

The book festival is to be held for a second year, from 5-8 October, after its organisers managed to raise funds.

Also during the festival, a crime fiction event will be held amid a collection of taxidermy at Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.