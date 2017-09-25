Hillwalker got lost climbing wrong hill

Image copyright Nigel Brown/Geograph Image caption Searches were made in the Loch Monar area at the weekend

A hillwalker got lost after going up a different hill from the one he had intended to climb in the Loch Monar area of the Highlands.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team was alerted to the man being overdue at 22:00 on Friday and a coastguard helicopter made an overnight search.

Dundonnel and RAF Lossiemouth MRTs and Sarda Scotland search dog teams began a search at first light on Saturday.

The walker was spotted and then helped from the area on Saturday afternoon.

Dundonnell MRT said the walker had mistakenly ascended the wrong hill and became lost.

Team leader Donald MacRae said: "I want to thank everyone involved in helping in this search, in particular Monar Estate and the crews of the coastguard helicopter.

"I would like to remind hillwalkers that whilst there are good, downloadable walking guides nothing can replace a full-sized map such as an Ordnance Survey."